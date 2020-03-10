|
STRAUSS
ELEANOR
Passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020. She was born in Brooklyn on Feb. 4, 1927, the daughter of Samuel and Esther Braus. She is survived by her husband Richard; her loving daughters Amy Strauss, Lynn Strauss (Nate Wolman) and Sharon Strauss (Dan Moscow); five grandchildren Laura, Matthew, and Kyle Wolman and Juniper and Oliver Moscow.
Eleanor was a graduate of Brooklyn College and the University of Wisconsin. Her career spawned from the Actuarial Dept. of Metropolitan Life Ins. to motherhood to Professor of Mathematics at Philadelphia Community College. She loved spending time with her family and her hobbies knitting, ceramics, and bridge.
Relatives and friends are invited to Services, Wednesday 9:45 A.M. at Congregation Beth Israel of Media, 542 S New Middletown Rd, Media, PA 19063. Int. Har Jehuda Cem. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the Mathematics Department of Philadelphia Community College, 1700 Spring Garden St., Phila, PA 19130 or Congregation Beth Israel (address above).
