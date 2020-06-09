SMITHEMAN
ELEANOR T. (nee Smith)
On June 6 2020. Age 93, formerly of Drexel Hill, PA. Daughter of the late Charles and Gertrude (nee Kickman); also survived by her nieces and nephews Christine Sheeky (Jerry), John Minnite (Linda), Lisa Mitchell (Bill); predeceased by her sisters Gertrude Smith and Rita Minnite. Liturgical Service Wed. 11 A.M. in THE FRANK C. VIDEON FUNERAL HOME, Sproul and Lawrence Rds., Broomall where relatives and friends may call after 10:30 A.M. Int. SS. Peter and Paul.
ELEANOR T. (nee Smith)
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 9, 2020.