ELEANOR T. SMITHEMAN
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share ELEANOR's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SMITHEMAN
ELEANOR T. (nee Smith)


On June 6 2020. Age 93, formerly of Drexel Hill, PA. Daughter of the late Charles and Gertrude (nee Kickman); also survived by her nieces and nephews Christine Sheeky (Jerry), John Minnite (Linda), Lisa Mitchell (Bill); predeceased by her sisters Gertrude Smith and Rita Minnite. Liturgical Service Wed. 11 A.M. in THE FRANK C. VIDEON FUNERAL HOME, Sproul and Lawrence Rds., Broomall where relatives and friends may call after 10:30 A.M. Int. SS. Peter and Paul.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Frank C Videon Funeral Home
Sproul & Lawrence Rds
Broomall, PA 19008
(610) 356-8080
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved