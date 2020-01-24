|
|
SACKS
ELEANOR V. (Vitelli)
90, of Ocean City, NJ on Jan. 22, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Richard Sacks. She leaves behind many loving cousins, friends and caregivers, especially her devoted Lucy, who watched over her in a very special way for nine years.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, 9:30 A.M. Church of St. Kevin, 200 West Sproul Road, Springfield, PA and to her Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. in the Church. Int. SS. Peter and Paul Cem. Contributions may be made in Eleanor's memory to a .
O'LEARY F.H., Springfield, PA
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 24, 2020