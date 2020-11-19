1/
Eleanore Burgoyne
Died November 15, 2020. Age 92. Loving mother to Pamela Rainey Lawler, Philadelphia, PA; Stephen Rainey (Patricia), Doylestown, PA; and Sidney Rainey, Washington, D.C., she was a devoted grandmother (aka Nani) to Kristin Lawler, Shane Lawler, Jason Lawler, Stephen Rainey, and Todd Rainey. She is predeceased by her parents Sidney C. and Marie (Sweeney) Burgoyne and her brothers, Richard and Reverend Sidney as well as her former husband, Carl Rainey. Because of the risks and limitations of Covid-19, a graveside service will be held on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Noon at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, 3301 W. Cheltenham Ave., Cheltenham, PA 19150. Friends and family who are able to attend should meet at the Cheltenham Ave. entrance to the cemetery by 11:45 A.M. Contributions in her memory can be made to Philabundance at philabundance.org or by mail to 3616 Galloway Street Philadelphia, PA 19148 or to the Garces Family Foundation at garcesfoundation.org or by mail at 1901 S 9th Street, Suite #205, Philadelphia, PA 19148. www.fluehr.com


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Holy Sepulchre Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Joseph A. Fluehr III Funeral Home, Inc.
241 East Butler Avenue
New Britain, PA 18901
215-340-9654
