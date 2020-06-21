ELEFTERIOS D. "LEFTY" MITSOS
MITSOS
ELEFTERIOS D. "LEFTY"


June 17, 2020. Beloved husband
of Mary K. (nee Borrelli). Devoted father of Loretta (John) Mitsos-Panvini, Stephanie (Joe) Barnard, Michael (Lai Saetern) Mitsos, and Peter Mitsos. Popou of Anthony, Alexandra, and Christian. Brother of Rita Latgis, Anthony Mitsos, and Mary Zissis. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Lefty was a proud Philadelphia Police Officer and U.S. Navy Veteran. Services and interment will be private.
Our father Elefterios "Lefty" Mitsos was a Greek immigrant who came to America with his family as a small boy. He worked very hard throughout his life. His greatest accomplishments were the years he served on the Philadelphia Police Force. He was a decorated plain clothes police officer for many years and worked in the narcotics and sex crimes units. He dedicated his life to his family. And was a wonderful father and grand-father who loved his family. He taught all of us to be proud and to work hard. He was a true example of dedication and love.
He will be missed forever.

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 21, 2020.
