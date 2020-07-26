1/
ELFRIEDE W. HAAS
HAAS
ELFRIEDE W
Age 83. Passed away on July 23, 2020 in Mt Pleasant SC. She was a native of Karlsruhe Germany and formerly resided in Hunt-ington Valley PA and Naples FL. Elfriede was the beloved wife of Rudolf M Haas. Loving mother of Steven Haas, (Linda), Kristina "Tina" Farrell (Michael). Loving Oma of Anna, Grace, Elizabeth and John Michael and Aunt to many nieces and nephews. Daughter of the late Karl Eckart and Rosa Burgard Eckart. Sister of Lou Eckart (Pat) and sister-in-law of Richard Haas (Ann). Due to COVID-19, Services are private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contribution can be made to her "Happy Place" Respite Care of Charleston.

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jul. 26, 2020.
