Elias Cohen
On November 24, 2020. Eli was appointed, at age 29, Pennsylvania's first Commissioner on Aging. He later served as the state's Commissioner of Family Services, which administered Pennsylvania's public assistance programs. After serving on the faculty of the Department of Community Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine, he directed the Project on Aging, Law and Long-Term Care at the Public Interest Law Center of Philadelphia. For six years, Eli was the Editor of The Gerontologist journal. He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Marcia, his sons Barry and Peter, and four grandchildren. Services and interment private. www.goldsteinsfuneral.com


