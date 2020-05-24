GREENE

ELINOR COOKE ROBINSON

Age 97, died peacefully on May 16, 2020 after a full life devoted to her husband George (d. 2002), her 4 daughters, Nancy, Alyn, Nellie (d.2016) and Lilah, friends, family and community. Cookie was a lifelong volunteer, an artist, a pianist, an avid reader (member of the Fort-nightly Club since moving to Philadelphia), a bridge player, a bird watcher and she loved to travel. She was a member of the Philadelphia Garden Club where she served in every capacity, and was a successful competitor as well as a judge for the PHS Flower Show. She was actively involved in her church, St. Martin's in the Field, with special devotion to the flower guild. She served on several local non-profit boards including Planned Parenthood of SE PA. She also served as a teacher at TREND a program teaching conservation and ecology, causes she championed her entire life. Cookie was universally loved. Cookie is survived by her 3 remaining daughters, 2 sons-in-laws, 5 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. A celebration of life will be held at a date yet to be determined. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Audubon Society or Planned Parenthood of SE PA. JACOB F. RUTH



