Roth-Goldsteins' Memorial Chapel
116 Pacific Avenue
Atlantic City, NJ 08404
(609) 344-9004
ELIOTT KLEIN Notice
KLEIN
ELIOTT
78 years old, of Philadelphia, beloved son of the late Simon and Sarah Klein, passed away on April 8, 2020. He was a member of the Central High School 211 class graduating in February 1959 and then attended Dickinson College, graduating in 1963. Following college, Eliott received his J.D. Law degree from Penn Law in 1966. Eliott assisted as co-draftsman of the Pennsylvania Securities Act of 1972. He served as assistant counsel and then chief counsel of the Pennsylvania Securities Commission for many years. He loved the casino, fishing, and playing tennis. Eliott had a wonderful sense of humor and had a very positive outlook despite a series of illnesses and disabilities. He is survived by loving family and friends. Donations in his memory can be made to charitable organizations of the donor's choice.

www.rothgoldsteins.com

ROTH-GOLDSTEINS' MEMORIAL CHAPEL ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 12, 2020
