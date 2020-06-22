ABRUZZESE
ELISA (nee Deetz)
Passed on May 24, 2020. Beloved wife of Michael. Devoted mother of Kelsey. Sister of Vera Venuto, Gussie Pina, Robert (Saida) Deetz, Jackie Frates and Renee (Joseph) Sciascia. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visitation Tuesday evening 7 to 9 P.M. Funeral Wednesday 9 A.M. from THE STOLFO FUNERAL HOME, 2536-38 S. Broad St. Memorial Mass 10 A.M. St. Monica Church, 17th and Ritner Sts. Int. SS Peter and Paul Cemetery.
ELISA (nee Deetz)
Passed on May 24, 2020. Beloved wife of Michael. Devoted mother of Kelsey. Sister of Vera Venuto, Gussie Pina, Robert (Saida) Deetz, Jackie Frates and Renee (Joseph) Sciascia. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visitation Tuesday evening 7 to 9 P.M. Funeral Wednesday 9 A.M. from THE STOLFO FUNERAL HOME, 2536-38 S. Broad St. Memorial Mass 10 A.M. St. Monica Church, 17th and Ritner Sts. Int. SS Peter and Paul Cemetery.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 22, 2020.