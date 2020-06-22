ELISA (Deetz) ABRUZZESE
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share ELISA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ABRUZZESE
ELISA (nee Deetz)
Passed on May 24, 2020. Beloved wife of Michael. Devoted mother of Kelsey. Sister of Vera Venuto, Gussie Pina, Robert (Saida) Deetz, Jackie Frates and Renee (Joseph) Sciascia. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visitation Tuesday evening 7 to 9 P.M. Funeral Wednesday 9 A.M. from THE STOLFO FUNERAL HOME, 2536-38 S. Broad St. Memorial Mass 10 A.M. St. Monica Church, 17th and Ritner Sts. Int. SS Peter and Paul Cemetery.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stolfo Funeral Home
2536 S Broad St
Philadelphia, PA 19145
(215) 334-7376
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved