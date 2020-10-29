1/
Elisabeth "Bunny" (Uhler) Neu
Died in her home in Spring House, PA, on October 16, 2020 at age 83. Elisabeth was called Bunny her whole life. Bunny was born and grew up in Philadelphia and was a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania. She was a long-time resident of Horsham Township and had been employed as a clerical worker by the Hatboro-Horsham School District. All who met Bunny knew that they were always welcome in her home, where she offered a listening ear and delicious home cooking. She was a devoted caregiver to her husband and family, who loved her well. In short, she was a class act whose gentle soul lives on in the hearts and music of her husband, children and grandchildren. Bunny is survived by her husband of 59 years, Charles Edwin Neu. She is also survived by sons Peter S. Neu (Michaeline) of North Wales and C. Andrew Neu (Kim) of Philadelphia, and daughter Nancy Neu Paulis (Brad) of Towson, MD. She had six grandchildren, Scott, Ben, Nicholas, Tim, Mikayla and Cara. Visitors may call on Sunday, November 1 at St. Matthew's Episcopal Church, 919 Tennis Ave., Maple Glen, PA from 12:00-12:30 P.M. Due to COVID restrictions, the 1:00 P.M. Memorial Service will be private. A Livestream of the service will be available for viewing at https://saintmattsec.org/livestream/ or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/SaintMatthews. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Matthew's Episcopal Church in Maple Glen, PA.

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
1
Visitation
12:00 - 12:30 PM
St. Matthew's Episcopal Church
NOV
1
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Livestream at https://saintmattsec.org/livestream/
Funeral services provided by
Shaeff-Myers Funeral Home Inc
145 Tennis Ave
Ambler, PA 19002
(215) 646-0595
