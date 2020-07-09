CHANCE





Born to Mary and John Reese in Lansford, PA on October 21, 1920 and died on July 4, 2020 at Kendall at Longwood.She grew up with her sister Mary in Drexel Hill, graduated from Upper Darby High School and then went on to Drexel University. Upon graduation, she went to work at United Engineers & Constructors in Philadelphia. It is there she met and later married Henry M. Chance II on August 20, 1944. The two bought a farm, Little Valley, in Malvern, and there they raised their family and lived for almost 50 years.Beth was active in the Chester County Hospital Auxiliary, the Women's Committee of the University of Pennsylvania Museum and served on the Board of the Chester County Mental Health Association. She was the first woman parishioner of the St. David's Church to serve as a member on the Vestry. Beth was a family counselor at Family Service and volunteered at The Home of the Sparrow, as well as Planned Parenthood of West Chester.She will be long remembered by several generations of family and friends whom she touched in the course of her life.She is predeceased by one stepson, Ted Chance, and one son, Henry Chance, and is survived by three sons, Steven, James and Mark Chance, and two step daughters, Suzanne Schenkel and Barbara Stone. Also surviving are ten grand-children and twelve great grandchildren. No memorial services have been scheduled at this time.To view her online tribute and to leave a memory with her family, please visit

www.kuzoandfoulkfh.com



