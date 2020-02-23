|
SENIOR
ELISE MARIE ROTHWELL
On February 20, 2020, formerly of North Wales. Beloved Philadelphia Parochial Elemen-tary school teacher and Director of Music at St. Rose of Lima Church. Cherished wife of the late James Harwood Senior. Devoted Mother of James B. Senior (Ann Marie), Myra Joan DiNicola (Ronald), and The Most Reverend Timothy C. Senior. Loving Grandmother of 4 and Great Grandmother of 4 and was Pre Deceased by a Grandson. Relatives, friends, and Reverend clergy and Religious are invited to call on Monday 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. and Tuesday 9:30 to 11:30 A.M. at St. Rose of Lima Church, 424 S. Main St., North Wales, PA. Funeral Mass 11:30 A.M. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Remembrances in her name to Saint Charles Seminary, 100 E. Wynnewood Rd., Wynnewood, PA 19096 would be appreciated. Photos and Tributes may be shared at
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 23, 2020