Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anton B. Urban Funeral Home
1111 S. Bethlehem Pike
Ambler, PA 19002
(215) 646-8556
Calling hours
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
St. Rose of Lima Church
424 S. Main St.
North Wales, PA
View Map
Calling hours
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
9:30 AM - 11:30 AM
St. Rose of Lima Church
424 S. Main St.
North Wales, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
11:30 AM
St. Rose of Lima Church
424 S. Main St.
North Wales, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ELISE SENIOR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ELISE MARIE ROTHWELL SENIOR

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ELISE MARIE ROTHWELL SENIOR Notice
SENIOR
ELISE MARIE ROTHWELL


On February 20, 2020, formerly of North Wales. Beloved Philadelphia Parochial Elemen-tary school teacher and Director of Music at St. Rose of Lima Church. Cherished wife of the late James Harwood Senior. Devoted Mother of James B. Senior (Ann Marie), Myra Joan DiNicola (Ronald), and The Most Reverend Timothy C. Senior. Loving Grandmother of 4 and Great Grandmother of 4 and was Pre Deceased by a Grandson. Relatives, friends, and Reverend clergy and Religious are invited to call on Monday 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. and Tuesday 9:30 to 11:30 A.M. at St. Rose of Lima Church, 424 S. Main St., North Wales, PA. Funeral Mass 11:30 A.M. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Remembrances in her name to Saint Charles Seminary, 100 E. Wynnewood Rd., Wynnewood, PA 19096 would be appreciated. Photos and Tributes may be shared at

www.UrbanFuneralHome.com

Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ELISE's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Anton B. Urban Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -