ELISE QUINN
Of Berwyn and Boca Raton, FL passed away on January 7th, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Robert H. Harman. She is survived by her loving children, Gayl H. Sugalski, Stephen Harman and Michael Harman. Also survived by her 7 grand-children and 7 greatgrand-children. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory can be made to Compassus Living Foundation, 10 Cadillac Drive, Suite 400, Brentwood, TN 37027. Funeral arrange-ments are private by request of her family. Arrangements by
ALLEVA FUNERAL HOME, Inc.
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 9, 2020