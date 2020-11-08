1/1
Elizabeth "Liz" Booth
61, of Montpelier, Virginia passed away on October 29, 2020. She was born on June 25, 1959 to John and Josephine Breen in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Liz graduated from Bishop Carroll High School in 1977, and Pennsylvania State University in 1982. She is survived by her husband of 33 years, James Booth, and her daughter Taylor as well as her beloved dogs Bailey, Wink, and Joey (as well as 140 other four-hooved friends). A memorial service and reception will be held on November 14, 2020, at 12:00 Noon at Belfast Farm, 15656 Jefferson Highway, Bumpass, VA 23024. For more information, please visit the online guestbook at affinityfuneralservice.com.

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Affinity Funeral Service - Richmond Chapel
2720 Enterprise Pkwy
Richmond, VA 23294
804-404-8234
