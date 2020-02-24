|
|
AUGUSTINE
ELIZABETH A. (nee Sica)
Feb. 20, 2020, age 86, of East Norriton formerly of Myk. Wife of the late Arthur Augustine. Mother of Stephen and Arthur Augustine and Judy Parker (Rich). Grandmother of Jenna, Daniel and Jennifer. Great grandmother of Lorelei and Addison. Relatives and friends are invited to Viewing Friday 9:30 A.M. followed by Funeral Mass 11:00 A.M. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 819 Cathedral Rd. Int. Westminster Cem. In lieu of flowers, donations to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 24, 2020