GALLAGHER
ELIZABETH A. "BETTY"
Age 84, formerly of Plymouth Meeting, PA passed away peace-fully on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. Born in the Mount Airy section of Philadelphia, PA on February 2, 1936, she was the daughter of the late Joseph A. and Theresa Marguerite (O'Hara) Donoghue. She was a graduate of Melrose Academy.
She was devoted to her family, friends and faith and a long-time member of Epiphany of Our Lord Church, Plymouth Meeting, PA. Despite living with dementia for the last several years her kind, joyful, loving spirit remained and she greeted everyone with a bright smile and a kind gesture. She was loved by all who knew her.
She was the beloved wife of the late James A. Gallagher, with whom she shared 59 years of marriage. They met when they were both employed with the Philadelphia Eagles and she was his "number one draft pick".
Survivors include her 6 children, Lizanne McKay, Jim (Debbie) Gallagher, Meg (Nick) Sabia, Rosemary (Michael) Dekker, Brendan (Amanda) Gallagher, and Keith (Arlene) Gallagher; sister, Joan McShea; She was adored by 15 grand-children; and one great grand-son. Betty is also survived by many nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly.
Along with her husband and parents, Betty was preceded in death by her siblings, Joseph Donoghue, James Donoghue, Helen Trampe, Margaret Coupe and Rosemary Costello; and her grandson, Brendan.
Due to present public health concerns, her Funeral Mass and Interment will be private.
A Memorial Service for family and friends will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, Betty's family would appreciate memorial contributions made in her name to , 225 N. Michigan Ave, Fl 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 26, 2020