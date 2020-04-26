Home

POWERED BY

Services
Moore, Snear & Ruggiero Funeral Home
19 E Germantown Pike
East Norriton, PA 19401
(610) 277-1600
Resources
More Obituaries for ELIZABETH GALLAGHER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ELIZABETH A. GALLAGHER


1936 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ELIZABETH A. GALLAGHER Notice
GALLAGHER
ELIZABETH A. "BETTY"


Age 84, formerly of Plymouth Meeting, PA passed away peace-fully on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. Born in the Mount Airy section of Philadelphia, PA on February 2, 1936, she was the daughter of the late Joseph A. and Theresa Marguerite (O'Hara) Donoghue. She was a graduate of Melrose Academy.
She was devoted to her family, friends and faith and a long-time member of Epiphany of Our Lord Church, Plymouth Meeting, PA. Despite living with dementia for the last several years her kind, joyful, loving spirit remained and she greeted everyone with a bright smile and a kind gesture. She was loved by all who knew her.
She was the beloved wife of the late James A. Gallagher, with whom she shared 59 years of marriage. They met when they were both employed with the Philadelphia Eagles and she was his "number one draft pick".
Survivors include her 6 children, Lizanne McKay, Jim (Debbie) Gallagher, Meg (Nick) Sabia, Rosemary (Michael) Dekker, Brendan (Amanda) Gallagher, and Keith (Arlene) Gallagher; sister, Joan McShea; She was adored by 15 grand-children; and one great grand-son. Betty is also survived by many nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly.
Along with her husband and parents, Betty was preceded in death by her siblings, Joseph Donoghue, James Donoghue, Helen Trampe, Margaret Coupe and Rosemary Costello; and her grandson, Brendan.
Due to present public health concerns, her Funeral Mass and Interment will be private.
A Memorial Service for family and friends will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, Betty's family would appreciate memorial contributions made in her name to , 225 N. Michigan Ave, Fl 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
Arr. by MOORE, SNEAR & RUGGIERO FUNERAL HOME, 19 East Germantown Pike, East Norriton, PA, (610) 277-1600

www.msrfh.com

Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ELIZABETH's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -