S. ELIZABETH A. KERRIDGE, SSJ () August 3, 2020. Daughter of the late Louis and Jane Kerridge, sister the late Louis and Charles Kerridge. She is survived by nieces, nephews and members of her Congregation, the Sisters of St. Joseph. Services and Interment are private but will be live-streamed from the St. Joseph Villa Website www.stjosephvilla.org
on November 9th at 10:30 A.M. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Sister's name to St. Joseph Villa, 110 W. Wissahickon Ave., Flourtown, PA 19031. KOLLER FUNERAL HOME