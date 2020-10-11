Churchville, PA. Wife of Paul J. Died October 5, 2020 at age 83. Born in Philadelphia, attended Little Flower High school, graduated Summa Cum Laude from Gwynedd Mercy College and had a successful career in Accounting. Beloved mother of Lisa, Denise McNab, Paul (Karen) and Mary Jo; grandmother of 7 and great grandmother of 1. Loving sister of Claire Teubner and Aunt to numerous nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to Elizabeth's Life Celebration, from 1:00-2:00pm, at Decker/Givnish of Warminster, 216 York Rd. Interment will follow in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Masks and social distancing required. In lieu of flowers, make a donation to a favorite charity
in her honor. To share your fondest memories of Elizabeth please visit www.lifecelebration.com