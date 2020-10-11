1/
Elizabeth A. (Gallagher) Lodge
Churchville, PA. Wife of Paul J. Died October 5, 2020 at age 83. Born in Philadelphia, attended Little Flower High school, graduated Summa Cum Laude from Gwynedd Mercy College and had a successful career in Accounting. Beloved mother of Lisa, Denise McNab, Paul (Karen) and Mary Jo; grandmother of 7 and great grandmother of 1. Loving sister of Claire Teubner and Aunt to numerous nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to Elizabeth's Life Celebration, from 1:00-2:00pm, at Decker/Givnish of Warminster, 216 York Rd. Interment will follow in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Masks and social distancing required. In lieu of flowers, make a donation to a favorite charity in her honor. To share your fondest memories of Elizabeth please visit www.lifecelebration.com


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Memories & Condolences
