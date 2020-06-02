McPHILLIPSELIZABETH A. (nee Lauerhaus)Passed away on May 31, 2020, at age 98. Beloved wife of the late James F. McPhillips. Loving mother of James McPhillips, Susan Crandley (the late James) and Constance Crandley (John). Grandmother of James, Coleen, Peter, Lauren, Kathryn and John. Sadly missed by 13 great grand-children. Because of the current health concerns, Elizabeth's family will have a private viewing, funeral mass and burial. She will be laid to rest in West Laurel Hill Cemetery. McCAFFERTYFUNERAL & CREMATION, Inc.Mark McCafferty, F.D.