|
|
POLKOWSKI
ELIZABETH A. "BETTY"
(nee Wesley)
December 16, 2019. Beloved wife of 63 years to Raymond. Devoted mother of Marlene Polkowski, Raymond Polkowski, Betty Anne Polkowski, Sharon Torrance (Tom), Joanie Cooper (the late Jimmy) and Patricia Caranci (Nino). Loving Grand-mom of James, Elizabeth, Sandy, Billy, Jillian, Tommy, Miranda, Sammy, Juliana, and 2 great-grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Thursday, 9 to 10:45 A.M., St. Dominic Church, 8504 Frankford Ave., Phila., followed by her Funeral Mass 11 A.M. In lieu of flowers, contri-butions to Susan G. Komen Foundation, 125 So. 9th St., Ste 202, Phila. PA 19107, in her memory would be appreciated.
BURNS FUNERAL HOME
Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 18, 2019