ELIZABETH A. (Spadaccini) REGALBUTO
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share ELIZABETH's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
REGALBUTO
ELIZABETH A. (nee Spadaccini)
Passed away on May 18, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Samuel R. Sr. "Sammy Rags". Loving mother of Nazareno Regalbuto, Lynne (late Leonard) Oliveri, Lisa Colancecco, Sam Regalbuto, Jr. Dearest Mom Mom of Kristin, Danielle, Anthony, Len Jr., Elizabeth, Christopher, Reno Jr., Samatha, Raymond, Savanna, Dean and "GG" of Justin, Richie, Nikki Rae, Vienna, Jessica Madison. Sister of Anthony (Alice) Spadaccini, Joan (Joe) Mancini, Rita DiBono, Louis (late MaryJane) Spadaccini, and the late Mary Capanna, Lucy (Joseph) DeVito, and Dominic Spadaccini. She is also survived by her sister-in- law Marie (late John) Ciccotta and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. A Visitation will be held on Thursday eve. 6 to 9 P.M. at THE MURPHY RUFFENACH, BRIAN W. DONNELLY FUNERAL HOME (3rd & Wolf Sts.). A Funeral Mass will be celebrated privately with Entombment in New St. Mary Mausoleum. To express online condolences: www.murphyruffenachfuneralhomeinc.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
21
Visitation
06:00 - 09:00 PM
Brian W Donnelly Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Brian W Donnelly Funeral Home Inc
2237-41 S 3Rd St
Philadelphia, PA 19148
(215) 334-1578
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved