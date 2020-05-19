REGALBUTO
ELIZABETH A. (nee Spadaccini)
Passed away on May 18, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Samuel R. Sr. "Sammy Rags". Loving mother of Nazareno Regalbuto, Lynne (late Leonard) Oliveri, Lisa Colancecco, Sam Regalbuto, Jr. Dearest Mom Mom of Kristin, Danielle, Anthony, Len Jr., Elizabeth, Christopher, Reno Jr., Samatha, Raymond, Savanna, Dean and "GG" of Justin, Richie, Nikki Rae, Vienna, Jessica Madison. Sister of Anthony (Alice) Spadaccini, Joan (Joe) Mancini, Rita DiBono, Louis (late MaryJane) Spadaccini, and the late Mary Capanna, Lucy (Joseph) DeVito, and Dominic Spadaccini. She is also survived by her sister-in- law Marie (late John) Ciccotta and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. A Visitation will be held on Thursday eve. 6 to 9 P.M. at THE MURPHY RUFFENACH, BRIAN W. DONNELLY FUNERAL HOME (3rd & Wolf Sts.). A Funeral Mass will be celebrated privately with Entombment in New St. Mary Mausoleum. To express online condolences: www.murphyruffenachfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 19, 2020.