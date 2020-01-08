|
ST. MARTIN
ELIZABETH A. "LIZ"
75, of Springfield (formerly of Moylan, PA), passed away on Sunday January 5, 2020 at the Springfield Hospital. She was born August 11, 1944 in Philadelphia to the late Edward and Virginia (Stoll) Gargiulo. She was the wife of Stephen St. Martin and was predeceased in 1994 by her first husband, Christopher P. Wahmann.
In addition to her parents and first husband, Liz was pre-deceased by her brother, John Gargiulo.
Liz grew up in Rutledge, PA, attended Swarthmore High School, Peirce School of Business Administration and the University of Pennsylvania Wharton School.
During her life, Liz combined her interests with her work. Liz was owner of "A Sewing Bee" fine fabric store in Media which she later expanded to include the design and sewing of wedding gowns. At the age of 35, Liz took up Tennis, eventually becoming a Teaching Pro. She coached tennis at Delaware County Community College, Bryn Mawr College (where she also coached Badminton), Cardinal O'Hara High School and Penncrest High School. She also ran Tennis programs at Granite Run Tennis Club in Media, Rose Valley Swim & Tennis Club, and at the Healthplex in Springfield.
In addition to Tennis and Badminton, Liz enjoyed gardening, the Opera, and she was especially fond of Boating and fishing on the Chesapeake Bay. She was a member of Nativity BVM Parish in Media, PA
Survivors include her husband, Stephen E. St. Martin; her children: Paul C. Wahmann and his wife Tracy of Denver, CO and Laura Wahmann and her fiancé, Johnny Lopes of Haleiwa, HI.; grandchildren: Elias W. Fonseca, Alex Wahmann, and Antonio Zagami; Brothers: Edward P. Gargiulo and his wife Patricia, Paul Gargiulo and his wife Donna, James Gargiulo and his wife Rosemary, and Thomas Gargiulo; sister-in-law: Kathie Gargiulo. She is also survived by numerous loving nephews, nieces, grand nephews and grand nieces.
Family and friends are invited to her viewing on Thursday from 6 to 8 P.M. at THE CAVANAGH PATTERSON FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 43 E. Baltimore Ave., Media. An additional viewing will be Friday from 9:30 – 10:45 A.M. at Nativity BVM Catholic Church Franklin & Monroe Streets., Media. Funeral Mass will immediately follow at 11 A.M. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Liz's memory may be made to: Nativity BVM Church, 30 E. Franklin St, Media, PA 19063, or to , Gift Processing Center, P.O. Box 97104, Washington, DC 20090, www.wish.org.
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 8, 2020