STEVER
ELIZABETH A. "BETTY"
(nee SMITH)
Feb. 7, 2020, age 82. Beloved wife of the late James J. Sr. Devoted mother of James J. Jr. (Christina) and Kelly Stever. Sister of Loretta Rouda. Grand-mother of Christina, Kayla, and Matthew. Great-grandmother of John John. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Tuesday eve 6 to 8 P.M. and Wed. 9 to 10:15 A.M. HOLLEN FUNERAL HOME (Thomas J. Fluehr, F.D.), 3160 Grant Ave. (W. of Academy Rd.) Funeral Mass 11 A.M. St. Ephrem Church. Int. Resur-rection Cem. Mass Cards preferred.
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 9, 2020