Stretch Funeral Home
236 E Eagle Rd
Havertown, PA 19083
(610) 446-1075
Viewing
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:15 AM
Stretch Funeral Home
236 E. Eagle Rd.
Havertown, PA
Service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
10:30 AM
Stretch Funeral Home
236 E. Eagle Rd.
Havertown, PA
ELIZABETH A. "BETTY" TreDenick

ELIZABETH A. "BETTY" TreDenick Notice
TreDenick
ELIZABETH A. "BETTY"


Of Havertown, Pennsylvania On February 8, 2020. She is the beloved wife of the late John C. TreDenick. The loving mother of Jack (Sue) TreDenick, Beth, Susan, and Karen TreDenick. The devoted grandmother of Jack (Michelle), Steve (Jessica), and Ryan (Elyse) TreDenick and the great grandmother of Cole, Riley, Steven, Matthew, and Katherine TreDenick. Sister of Theodore C. (Peg) Anderson, Barbara E. Good, and the late Ida (the late Joseph) Farina, Carolyn Anderson, Joan Anderson, and Jack (Marlene) Anderson. Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing Saturday, February 15, 2020 from 9 A.M. to 10:25 A.M. and to her Service following at 10:30 A.M., both in THE FUNERAL HOME OF JOHN STRETCH, 236 E. Eagle Rd., Havertown, Pa. 19083. Int. George Washington Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers an offering in Betty's name to either The Senior Dog Haven and Hospice P.O. Box 1441 Wilmington, DE. 19899 or to the American Institute for Cancer Research, 1560 Wilson Blvd., #1000, Arlington, VA. 22209 would be appreciated.

www.stretchfuneralhome.com

Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 12, 2020
