On September 9, 2020, age 74, with her family by her side; Betty is the beloved wife of the late Stanley "Stash"; Devoted mother of Beth Weiss (Kurt), Stanley C., Jr. (Dorothy) and Kristin Miller (Chuck). Loving Munner, Nan, and Grandmom Slippers of Heather Pozzi (Gus), Chelsea, Buddy, Madison, Chase, Haleigh and Seth. Great Grandmom of Gussie, Hannah and Samuel. She is also survived by her sister, Kate Illich.Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing and Funeral, Wednesday 8 A.M. from THE ROGERS FUNERAL HOME, 1426-30 S. 3rd St., Phila., followed by her Funeral Mass at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church at 10:30 A.M.. Interment New St. Mary Cem., Bellmawr, N.J.Share Online Condolences atwww.rachubinskiandrogersfh.com