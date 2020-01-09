Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for ELIZABETH WAGNER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ELIZABETH A. (Redden) WAGNER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ELIZABETH A. (Redden) WAGNER Notice
WAGNER
ELIZABETH A. (nee Redden)


Of Philadelphia, passed away on January 4, 2020 at the age of 85. Wife of the late Robert Wagner, Betty was the beloved mom of Patricia Wagner, Eileen Rikson (Hans), Anne "Nancy" Barnes (Michael), Robert Wagner (Michelle), James Wagner (Blake Spencer), and Albert Wagner (Kendra); loving grand-mom of 9; and caring GG of 7. Relatives and friends are invited to her Life Celebration, Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Assumption B.V.M. Catholic Church, 1900 Meadowbrook Rd, Feasterville-Trevose, Pa 19053 from 9 - 10:30 A.M., followed by her Funeral Mass at 10:30 A.M. Interment St. John Neumann Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Betty's name to St. Jude via their website www.stjude.org/donate
To share your fondest memory of Betty please visit

www.deckerfuneralhome.com

Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ELIZABETH's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -