WAGNER
ELIZABETH A. (nee Redden)
Of Philadelphia, passed away on January 4, 2020 at the age of 85. Wife of the late Robert Wagner, Betty was the beloved mom of Patricia Wagner, Eileen Rikson (Hans), Anne "Nancy" Barnes (Michael), Robert Wagner (Michelle), James Wagner (Blake Spencer), and Albert Wagner (Kendra); loving grand-mom of 9; and caring GG of 7. Relatives and friends are invited to her Life Celebration, Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Assumption B.V.M. Catholic Church, 1900 Meadowbrook Rd, Feasterville-Trevose, Pa 19053 from 9 - 10:30 A.M., followed by her Funeral Mass at 10:30 A.M. Interment St. John Neumann Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Betty's name to St. Jude via their website www.stjude.org/donate
To share your fondest memory of Betty please visit
www.deckerfuneralhome.com
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 9, 2020