Age 85, on Nov. 19, 2020 of Oreland. Wife of the late Walter M. Hunter. Mother of Tom (Susan), Jean McKeegan (Don), Jack, Joe and the late Walter C. Also survived by 7 grandchildren and one great grandson. Sister of the late James Windrim. Relatives and friends may call at St. Genevieve Church, 1225 Bethlehem Pk., Flourtown, PA 19031, Tuesday, Nov. 24th at 9 A.M. Funeral Mass 10 A.M. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, 399 Market St., Suite 250, Phila., PA 19106. (Jacob F. Ruth)