1/
ELIZABETH ANN (nee WINDRIM) HUNTER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ELIZABETH's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 85, on Nov. 19, 2020 of Oreland. Wife of the late Walter M. Hunter. Mother of Tom (Susan), Jean McKeegan (Don), Jack, Joe and the late Walter C. Also survived by 7 grandchildren and one great grandson. Sister of the late James Windrim. Relatives and friends may call at St. Genevieve Church, 1225 Bethlehem Pk., Flourtown, PA 19031, Tuesday, Nov. 24th at 9 A.M. Funeral Mass 10 A.M. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 399 Market St., Suite 250, Phila., PA 19106. (Jacob F. Ruth)

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Calling hours
09:00 AM
St. Genevieve Church
Send Flowers
NOV
24
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Genevieve Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Jacob F. Ruth Funeral Directors, Inc.
8413 Germantown Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19118-3366
215-247-9090
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jacob F. Ruth Funeral Directors, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved