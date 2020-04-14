|
|
SISTER ELIZABETH
ANN KELLY, RSM
Age 91, died April 7, 2020. She is predeceased by her parents William and Elizabeth, and her siblings Bill and Jackie. In addition to her religious community, S. Elizabeth Ann is survived by many nephews, nieces, grand-nephews and nieces. Sister's funeral and burial will be private. A memorial Mass will be scheduled at a later date. Contributions in Sister's memory may be sent to the Sisters of Mercy, 515 Montgomery Ave., Merion, PA 19066.
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 14, 2020