|
|
LEVA
ELIZABETH ANN "NANCY"
(nee Gallagher)
96, was born in Philadelphia on September 23, 1923, a daughter of the late Catherine (Reeves) and John Gallagher and passed away on Monday, January 6, 2020, at her new home in Sedona, AZ. A longtime resident of Oreland, she was the beloved wife of Domenic (Don) Leva. She was preceded in death by her sisters, Catherine Barone, Esq. and Claire Gallagher and subsequently by her brother, Dr. John Gallagher. She is survived by her son, Robert Kenin (Donna Latrell) of Sedona; nephew, Anthony Barone (Carla) of Washington DC and many other nieces, nephews and friends.
Over her long life, Nancy was dedicated to her family and enjoyed all family gatherings. She was active in many ladies clubs, was an avid reader and frequent visitor to her local library, and was a dedicated crossword and cryptogram fan. She enjoyed travel and made many trips throughout the US, Canada, Caribbean and Europe.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit together Saturday, March 7, 2020, from 10 to 10:50 A.M., followed by her Funeral Mass at 11 A.M., both at St. Alphonsus Church, 33 Conwell Dr., Ambler, PA. Her Interment will be held at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Friends of the Free Library of Springfield Town-ship, 8900 Hawthorne Lane, Wyndmoor, PA. 19038. Services entrusted to the JOSEPH J. McGOLDRICK FUNERAL HOME, Jenkintown, PA
Condolences: www.McGoldrickFH.com
Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 1, 2020