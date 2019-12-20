The Philadelphia Inquirer Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Koller Funeral Home, Inc.
6835 Ridge Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19128
215-482-5200
Resources
More Obituaries for ELIZABETH WILDEMORE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ELIZABETH ANNE (Beattie) WILDEMORE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ELIZABETH ANNE (Beattie) WILDEMORE Notice
WILDEMORE
ELIZABETH ANNE (nee Beattie)
Dec. 18, 2019, age 68, of Rox. Sister of Chester J.C., Robert A.G., Richard C.P. Beattie and Kathryn R. Rodier; also survived by many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to Viewing Monday 9 A.M. followed by Funeral Mass 10 A.M. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church. Int. Calvary Cem. Donations in her memory may be made to Immaculate Heart of Mary Church Memorial Fund, 819 Cathedral Rd., Phila., PA 19128.

KOLLER FUNERAL HOME
Share condolences at
www.kollerfuneralhome.com

Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ELIZABETH's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Koller Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now