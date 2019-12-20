|
|
WILDEMORE
ELIZABETH ANNE (nee Beattie)
Dec. 18, 2019, age 68, of Rox. Sister of Chester J.C., Robert A.G., Richard C.P. Beattie and Kathryn R. Rodier; also survived by many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to Viewing Monday 9 A.M. followed by Funeral Mass 10 A.M. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church. Int. Calvary Cem. Donations in her memory may be made to Immaculate Heart of Mary Church Memorial Fund, 819 Cathedral Rd., Phila., PA 19128.
KOLLER FUNERAL HOME
