ELIZABETH (Keddie) BAUMGARTNER
Age 92, passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Moravian Manor in Lititz, PA. Betty was born in Philadelphia on August 14, 1927 to the late David and Helen (Hogg) Keddie. A Frankford High School graduate, Betty worked in the banking field before her retirement. Betty was pre-deceased by her husband Emil E. Baumgartner, her son Mark Baumgartner, and her grand-son Patrick LeFebvre, Jr. She is survived by her daughters Nancy Kennedy (late William) of Somerdale, NJ, Joyce Anderson (Todd) of Lancaster, PA and Betty LeFebvre (Patrick "Rick" Sr.) of Galivants Ferry, SC; her grandchildren Kim Wilson, Lyndsey Ingram, Vicky Appenzeller and Jason LeFebvre; and three great granddaughters. Relatives and friends are invited to pay their respects on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 from 10 A.M. until 11 A.M. followed by Funeral Service at 11 A.M. in the New Life Community Church, 2680 Huntingdon Pike, Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006. Interment will be at Sunset Memorial Park, Feasterville, PA. In lieu of flowers contributions in Betty's memory may be made to New Life Community Church. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, those wishing to attend services are required to wear masks, and maintain social distancing to insure safety.

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jul. 19, 2020.
