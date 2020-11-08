1/1
Elizabeth "Liz" Booth
61, of Montpelier, Virginia passed away on October 29, 2020. She was born on June 25, 1959 to John and Josephine Breen in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Liz graduated from Bishop Carroll High School in 1977, and Pennsylvania State University in 1982. She is survived by her husband of 33 years, James Booth, and her daughter Taylor as well as her beloved dogs Bailey, Wink, and Joey (as well as 140 other four-hooved friends). A memorial service and reception will be held on November 14, 2020, at 12:00 Noon at Belfast Farm, 15656 Jefferson Highway, Bumpass, VA 23024. For more information, please visit the online guestbook at affinityfuneralservice.com.

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Memorial service
12:00 PM
Belfast Farm
Memories & Condolences
November 8, 2020
so very sorry, Jamie. prayers for you & your family.
Johnny Edwards
November 7, 2020
Goodbyes hurt most when the journey with a loved one was not yet finished. May memories bring you solace as you grieve Liz´s passing. Find comfort in knowing she had a fulfilled life and that you and Taylor were deeply loved.
Belinda Lane
November 7, 2020
We are so sorry to hear of Liz's passing. Even though we hadn't seen her in quite awhile, she was always so friendly to us. I truly believe she didn't know a stranger. Sending our prayers, love and hugs.
Andrea Hagood
November 7, 2020
Im very sorry about your loss...Keep the faith..
Manley Worrell
November 6, 2020
Jamie, I am so very sorry to hear of Liz´s untimely passing. I know you and Taylor will miss her dearly; please know I am keeping you both in my prayers.
Ginger Edwards
