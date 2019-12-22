The Philadelphia Inquirer Notices
Rogers Funeral Home - Philadelphia
1426-30 S. THIRD ST.
Philadelphia, PA 19147
(215) 468-4632
ELIZABETH "BETTY" (Farace) BRIGHT

ELIZABETH "BETTY" (Farace) BRIGHT Notice
BRIGHT
ELIZABETH "BETTY" (nee Farace)
Dec. 21, 2019. Wife of the late John J. Devoted mother of Betsy Mulgrew (Bob), Barbara (Gary Rathsmill), John J., Jr. and Michael (Alicia). Loving grandmother of 10 grand-children and 6 great grand-children. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing and Funeral Thursday 8 to 9:30 A.M. from THE ROGERS FUNERAL HOME, 1426-30 S. 3rd St., Phila. followed by her Funeral Mass Sacred Heart of Jesus Church 10 A.M. Int. SS Peter and Paul Cemetery.

www.rachubinskiandrogersfh.com

Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 22, 2019
