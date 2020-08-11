1/
ELIZABETH C. "BETSY" BUDNICKI
1936 - 2020
BUDNICKI
ELIZABETH C., "BETSY"
age 83, August 9, 2020. Betsy graduated from J.W. Hallahan High School for Girls, class of 1954. Loving wife of the late Ziggy. Beloved mother of Barbara McMahon (Kevin), Robert (Jennifer), and Michael (Helen). Granny of Peggy, Bobby, Michael, Joe, John, Sharon, Brian, Billy, Dan, Chris, and Megan. Great granny of Conner, Kieley, Violet, Colin, Anthony, Wyatt, Benny, and Caleb. Sister of Tom Jones and Patricia Smith. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Sunday evening, 6-8 P.M. and Monday morning, 9:30-10:15 A.M. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 9708 Frankford Ave., Phila., PA 19114. Funeral Mass 11 A.M. St. Martha Church. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory to J.W. Hallahan High School, 311 N. 19th St., Phila., PA 19103. Masks required.
www.burnsfuneralhome.com

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
16
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Burns Funeral Home
AUG
17
Viewing
09:30 - 10:15 AM
Burns Funeral Home
AUG
17
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Martha Church
Funeral services provided by
Burns Funeral Home
9708 Frankford Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19114
(215) 637-1414
