BUDNICKIage 83, August 9, 2020. Betsy graduated from J.W. Hallahan High School for Girls, class of 1954. Loving wife of the late Ziggy. Beloved mother of Barbara McMahon (Kevin), Robert (Jennifer), and Michael (Helen). Granny of Peggy, Bobby, Michael, Joe, John, Sharon, Brian, Billy, Dan, Chris, and Megan. Great granny of Conner, Kieley, Violet, Colin, Anthony, Wyatt, Benny, and Caleb. Sister of Tom Jones and Patricia Smith. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Sunday evening, 6-8 P.M. and Monday morning, 9:30-10:15 A.M. atFuneral Mass 11 A.M. St. Martha Church. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory to J.W. Hallahan High School, 311 N. 19th St., Phila., PA 19103. Masks required.