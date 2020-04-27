Home

ELIZABETH C. (Welde) COSTELLO

Age 97, formerly of Lawncrest, passed away April 24, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Joseph, loving mother of Raymond, William (Mary Anne), Rosemary Hollingsworth (Fran) and the late Joseph. Cherished grandmother of 5, great grandmother of 2. Predeceased by 3 brothers and a sister. Also survived by nieces, nephews and their familes. Viewing, service and interment will be private due to pandemic mandates.

Full details at www.campbellfh.com

Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 27, 2020
