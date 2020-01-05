|
|
ROAK
ELIZABETH C. "BETSY" (nee Clement)
January 1, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Robert H. Roak. Loving father to Christopher (Amy) Roak, Jennifer (Bruce) Edgerton, and Lisa (Michael) Budd. She will also be missed by her 9 grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to Betsy's Memorial Service, Friday 1/10, 2pm at St Paul's Episcopal Church, 22 E. Chestnut Hill Ave. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers contributions in Elizabeth's name may be made to Face to Face Germantown, 123 E. Price St., Phila., PA 19144.
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 5, 2020