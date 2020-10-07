1/
ELIZABETH CAUFFMAN LASH
Of Granite Farms Estates, died on October 3, 2020. Beloved wife of Stark W. E. Lash and mother of Pamela L. Marlin; also survived by her brother, David Cauffman and sister, Caroline Watson. The family will receive guests after 9:30 A.M. on Sat. Oct. 10th. in St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 415 E. Athens Ave., Ardmore, PA, where her Funeral Service will begin at 10:30 A.M. Burial will follow in the adjoining Churchyard. The Church will be limiting guests to 25 at a time. The service will be livestreamed via stpaulsardmore.com/virtualchurch/ Memorial contributions may be made to the Salvation Army. www.chadwickmckinney.com


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Visitation
09:30 AM
St. Paul's Lutheran Church
OCT
10
Funeral service
10:30 AM
St. Paul's Lutheran Church
OCT
10
Funeral service
10:30 AM
livestreamed via stpaulsardmore.com/virtualchurch/
Funeral services provided by
Chadwick & McKinney Funeral Home Inc.
30 East Athens Avenue
Ardmore, PA 19003
610-642-6303
