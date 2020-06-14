KAPEGHIAN
ELIZABETH "BETTY" CHOLAKIAN
Passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at the age of 85. Betty was predeceased by her beloved husband George Kapeghian. She is survived by her beloved daughter Ankine Carlin (nee Kapeghian), her son-in-law Rich Carlin, her son Krikor Kapeghian and her two grandchildren Luke and Taline Kapeghian and step grand-children Morgan Flexon (nee Carlin) and Michelle Nielubowicz (nee Carlin).
Betty was the second and last remaining child of Hagop and Maritza Cholakian (nee Attarian). Her older sister Naomi Kapeghian (nee Cholakian) and younger brother Martin Cholakian predeceased her.
Betty graduated from Temple University in 1955 with degrees in English and French. She leveraged her education to become a well respected proofreader / editor in the pharmaceutical advertising industry.
Betty donated her time to various church organizations throughout her life, including being the President of the Women's Guild at Saint Sahag & Mesrob. She was an avid reader, cryptogram solver, crossword puzzle master and loved to cook. She loved classical music and equally enjoyed the opera and theater. In her later years, Betty took great joy in helping to raise her beloved grandchildren.
Graveside Services will be Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 10:30 A.M. in Arlington Cemetery, 2900 State Road, Drexel Hill, PA. Family and friends will meet in the drive facing the office building off of State Road at 10:15 A.M. Social distancing will be adhered to. A luncheon will follow the services.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Betty's memory to either the Alzheimer's Association of America (alz.org) or Holy Trinity Armenian Apostolic Church, 101 Ashmead Rd., Cheltenham, PA 19012.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 14, 2020.