McDEVITT
ELIZABETH D. "BETTY, LILLY"
Passed away peacefully on February 12, 2020. She was 91. Elizabeth was born in Phila. to Catherine (nee McGinley) and John McDevitt. She is survived by her brother, John McDevitt (Marge), niece and nephews John, Michael, Cathy and Patrick (Anne) McDevitt, Paula Yablonski (Ron Kane), devoted cousins Catherine O'Neill, Bernadette McGinley, Breid McMeel, and grandnieces and grandnephews, Kate, Rachel, Connor, Brianna, and Keira McDevitt, Crystal, Stephen and Caleb Yablonski and Serena Kane Yablonski. Elizabeth was preceded in death by her brother Harry McDevitt, sister and brother-in-law Marie and Clarence Yablonski and their son, Jon.
Elizabeth worked in International Business and did volunteer work for children with blindness. She helped run the family Tavern, McDevitt's Café in Olney and lived at Redeemer Village for over 23 years where she was extremely involved in community life there. She leaves a legacy of kindness, generosity and service to others.
Elizabeth's family will receive relatives and friends on Saturday, February 22, 2020 from 9 to 9:45 A.M. at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, 611 Knowles Ave., Southampton, PA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 A.M. Interment will be held at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Elizabeth's family has asked that donations in her name be sent to St. Lucy's School with Visual Impair-ments, 4251 "L" St., Phila., PA 19124. Condolences may be made to Elizabeth's family by visiting
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 19, 2020