ELIZABETH DEMOINE
age 88, died peacefully on Monday, November 16, 2020, in Manassas, VA. She is predeceased by her parents Aloysius and Elizabeth Scullan (nee Connors), beloved son Raymond A. DeMoine, Jr., sister Rosemary, and brother John A. Scullan, Sr. She is survived by her daughter Karen (Gary) Smith and grandchildren: Mackenzie, Casey, Raymond and Elizabeth. She is also survived by her sister Frances (Walter) Maguire, sister-in-law Jean (Dee Roe) Williams, daughter-in-law Andrea DeMoine (Roy McLeod), and nieces and nephews. Betty was born in Philadelphia, PA and was a 1950 graduate of John W. Hallahan Catholic Girls High School. She created a loving home for her two children in Clayton, NJ, where she worked for over 30 years at Doughty's Furniture & Mattress. Her work colleagues became cherished friends. She was a member of St. Catherine of Siena Church (St. Michael the Archangel) in Clayton and in later years All Saints Catholic Church in Manassas, VA. In addition to her children, family and friends, Betty's other loves were Christmas time and vacations spent in Ocean City, NJ. Some of her happiest memories were from the over 20 years spent at Sindia Apartments on 18th Street in Ocean City. A memorial service will be held at a later date in New Jersey when family and friends can gather safely.

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Nov. 25, 2020.
Pierce Funeral Home and Cremation Services
9609 Center Street
Manassas, VA 20110
(703) 257-6028
