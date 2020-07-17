ROYER95, died Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at her home in Bryn Mawr, PA. Elizabeth born in Philadelphia, on August 14, 1924, to Isabel Graham Ridgway Dripps and Harold Dripps. Elizabeth was active in the Junior League of Philadelphia and as a docent at the Fairmont Park Houses of the Philadelphia Art Museum. She was a long-time member of the Merion Cricket Club and the Colonial Dames. She was a very active member of the Philadelphia Skating Club and Humane Society, becoming an accomplished ice dancer, and was an avid skier and tennis player.Elizabeth was predeceased by her brothers William H. Dripps and H. Graham Dripps. She is survived by her three daughters, Mary Royer (Nelson Burdick) of Ithaca, NY; Susan Royer (Randy Aubrecht) of North Falmouth, MA; and Isabel Welland of Austin, TX; and five grandchildren.Memorial contributions may be made to the Bryn Mawr Presbyterian Church, 625 Montgomery Ave, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010. A graveside service will be held at a later date.

