DURKIN
ELIZABETH T. "BETTY"
(nee Higgins)


Age 90, of Maple Glen and Ambler, went home to the Lord on April 19, 2020. She was the wife of the late Thomas J. Durkin and mother to Dennis Durkin (Audrey), Bob Durkin (Tracy), Patricia Devlin (Bill Devlin), Mary Durkin (Joe Landers), Eileen Duffy, Brian Durkin (Mary Kay), and the late Dr. Thomas J. Durkin, Jr. (survived by his wife Dr. Regina Torsney Durkin). She is also survived by 20 grandchildren and 12 great-grand-children; her former daughter-in-law, Pattie Durkin, and her dear friends. She was preceded in death by her grandson, Brendan Duffy.
Because of current regulations, the Mass of Christian Burial for Betty will be private. The family invites friends and extended family members to gather with social distancing and proper protection between St. Alphonsus Church and Betty's former home on Conwell Drive in Maple Glen beginning at 11 A.M., on April 29, 2020, and join in a farewell tribute to Betty. A Memorial Service will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Betty's name be made to St. Alphonsus Church Building Fund, 33 Conwell Dr., Maple Glen, PA 19002.

www.mayfuneralhome.com

Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 26, 2020
