FANELLI
ELIZABETH
A resident of Radnor for most of her 85 years, died at her home on Sunday, March 1, 2020. She was a devoted wife for over 52 years to her late husband, Louis, and a beloved mother to her late daughter Barbara and her surviving children Robert Fanelli, Elizabeth Horstmann (Michael), Maude Dinda, and Thomas Fanelli (Jennifer). Her family was the great joy of her life, especially her ten grand-children, Elizabeth, Emilie, Michael, and Mary (Horstmann), John, Henry and Annabelle (Dinda), and Olivia, Sofia and Nicolas (Fanelli). She will be remembered for her beauty inside and out, and for her generosity, kindness and gentleness. In keeping with her wishes and modest nature, there will be a small family gathering to celebrate her life in lieu of a formal service.
Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 6, 2020