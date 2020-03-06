Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stretch Funeral Home
236 E Eagle Rd
Havertown, PA 19083
(610) 446-1075
Resources
More Obituaries for ELIZABETH FANELLI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ELIZABETH FANELLI

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ELIZABETH FANELLI Notice
FANELLI
ELIZABETH


A resident of Radnor for most of her 85 years, died at her home on Sunday, March 1, 2020. She was a devoted wife for over 52 years to her late husband, Louis, and a beloved mother to her late daughter Barbara and her surviving children Robert Fanelli, Elizabeth Horstmann (Michael), Maude Dinda, and Thomas Fanelli (Jennifer). Her family was the great joy of her life, especially her ten grand-children, Elizabeth, Emilie, Michael, and Mary (Horstmann), John, Henry and Annabelle (Dinda), and Olivia, Sofia and Nicolas (Fanelli). She will be remembered for her beauty inside and out, and for her generosity, kindness and gentleness. In keeping with her wishes and modest nature, there will be a small family gathering to celebrate her life in lieu of a formal service.

www.stretchfuneralhome.com

Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ELIZABETH's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Stretch Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -