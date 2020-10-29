On October 26, 2020, age 92, of Lafayette Hill, formerly of Jenkintown and Long Beach Island, N.J. Beloved wife of the late Albert, loving mother of Susan (Howard Grossman), Carol (James Roberts), Albert (Janus), and the extremely proud and devoted grandmother of Matthew McNeil Roberts and Christopher Albert Roberts (Debra). She is also survived by her brother, Raymond McNeil, a kindred spirit. She was preceded in death by her beloved elder brother, John McNeil, and lifelong friend Lois Schleef. Betsy grew up in Phila. and, after she married and had children, she was determined to pursue her goal of becoming a teacher. With her husband's strong support and encouragement, she returned to school while still raising her three children. She attended West Chester University, where she earned a B.S. in Education, and later obtained a Masters' degree in Counseling from Temple University. She worked for many years in the Abington School District, where she taught fifth and sixth grades. She was an excellent teacher and proud union member, having served at one time as President of the Abington Education Association and as a member of its negotiating team. Betsy was an irrepressible spirit who remained active and engaged throughout her life. She had a keen interest in history, literature, and politics and for many years was a participant in the Great Books Foundation discussion groups. Along with her dear friend Sylvia Perelman and Sylvia's late husband David, she helped organize the Annual Fall Institute for the Philadelphia Great Books Council. Betsy was also a dedicated volunteer with the Women's Center of Montgomery County, where she responded to calls on the domestic violence hotline. Betsy was a world traveler who visited Europe, Asia, Africa, and South America. She was one of the first U.S. tourists to visit China and delighted in taking her grandsons on their first trip to Europe. Matt and Chris loved their many "adventures with Mom Mom." Closer to home, she and her family and friends enjoyed Betsy and Al's summer home on Long Beach Island, N.J. For the last 13 years, Betsy was a resident of The Hill at Whitemarsh in Lafayette Hill. She was one of the first residents of The Hill and was an active member of that retirement community, where she initiated a play reading group. Contributions in Betsy's memory may be made to the Women's Center of Montgomery County, wcmontco.org.
A Celebration of Betsy's life will be held at a later date.