McSAINpassed away in Phoenix Arizona on Monday July 20, 2020 at the age of 90, three weeks shy of her 91st birthday. She was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on August 9, 1929. She was a devoted wife to Chief Stephen McSain Jr., USN ret. who passed in 1995. Together they raised six children. Betty was a loving Mother of Stephen, III (Nancy), Mark (Lisa) the late Deborah Eagleson, Thomas, Peter (Tammy), Christopher, ( Tara). She is survived by her 5 sons, 18 grandchildren, several great grandchildren and her last remaining sister Truday Capaldo. She was a devout Roman Catholic and volunteered thousands of hours over decades to St. Anselm Parish in Northeast Philadelphia. She will be laid to rest with her husband at Resurrection Cemetery in Bensalem, PA. Services and Interment will be held privately for her family.

