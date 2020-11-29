1/1
ELIZABETH HOPE "LISA" (BERGMAN) CANOUSE
Age 58, of Berwick, passed away Tuesday, November 24th, 2020. Lisa was born in Northeast Philadelphia to the late Bernard and Edith Bergman. On Friday afternoons in her youth, you could find her enjoying a cheesesteak from her favorite place, Steve's, right around the corner. Lisa moved to Berwick once getting married and made this her home. She loved spending time with her husband and kids, cooking, shopping-especially Marshall's, and hanging out with her beloved dogs: Sophie, Stella, and Kenzo. She was employed at Berwick Area School District for the last 17 years. She was a loving and kind person who enjoyed working with the students daily. Lisa loved rooting for her Philadelphia sports teams. She was an amazing mother, wife, friend, and woman. She will be truly missed by her husband of 31 years, Barry, as well as her three children: Emily, Meredith, and Michael. In addition to her spouse and children, she is survived by her brothers: William "Billy" Bergman and Robert "Bobby" Bergman (Rose); cousins: Kaya Latterman, Ester Robles, Barry Latterman and Trudy Buri. She is also survived by her mother-in-law: Laura Canouse; brother-in-law: Lewis Canouse (Kathy); sister-in-law: Jackie Davis (Wayne), as well as countless nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, as well as a sister, Ellen. In lieu of flowers please make donations in her honor to either Shriners Hospital for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607 or to the ASPCA, PO Box 96929 Washington, DC 20077-7127. To keep their friends and family safe during this pandemic, the family has decided to hold services at a later date. A special thanks to Dr. McDonald and the staff at Geisinger Medical Center for their excellent and compassionate care. THE KELCHNER, McMICHAEL & READLER FUNERAL HOME, INC. is honored to serve the Canouse family. Online messages of love and support can be left at www.kelchnerfuneralhome.com

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McMichael Funeral Home Inc
4394 Red Rock Rd
Benton, PA 17814
(570) 925-2385
