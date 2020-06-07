POTTEROf Northeast Philadelphia, passed away June 2, 2020 at the age of 85. Daughter of the late Roman and Julia Pradel. Beloved wife of the late Thomas J. Potter. Loving mother of Thomas J. (Sandy), Kathleen (Anthony), Daniel (Deborah) and Ellen (William). Devoted grandmother of Inga (Kajsa Parting), William, Gabrielle, Sophia, Matthew and Nicole. Great-grandmother of Winfred. Sister of Dan Pradel (Marty) and Carol Pradel (the late Bud). Sister-in-law of Edna Leifheit (Joseph) and the late Joseph Potter (Barbara). She is also survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins. Due to current health crisis, Elizabeth's family will have a private Funeral Mass and a burial to follow at Holy Sepulchre Cem.

