KEATING
ELIZABETH "BETTY" (nee Vail)
On February 8, 2020 of Glen Mills, PA. Daughter of the late Frederick and Irene (Bayha) Vail. Beloved wife of the late Herbert J. Keating, Jr, who died in June 2018; sister of Irene; devoted mother of Herbert (Bert) Keating and his wife, Mary Jo (Matel) Keating, and her other son, Gregory V. Keating. (Greg's wife Mary, whom Betty loved dearly, died of leukemia in 2015). Cherished grandmother of Anne Scherer, Jane Keating, Anthony Keating, Ross Keating and Seth Keating. She leaves her great-grandchildren, Anne's Susanna and Eliza, and Jane's new baby, Josephine. She also leaves her nieces, Robin Ticic, Fern Purbs, and Elise Kushner. A Memorial Service for Betty will be held on SATURDAY, FEBRUARY, 22, 2020, at St. John's Episcopal Church, 576 Concord Road, Glen Mills at 11:00 A.M., and will be followed by a reception at the parish house of the Church. Contributions in Betty's memory and honor may be sent to St. John's Church or the (PO Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123-1718) and would be welcome. Online condolences may be made by visiting:
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 17, 2020