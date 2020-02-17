Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for ELIZABETH KEATING (Corrected)
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ELIZABETH "BETTY" (Vail) KEATING (Corrected)

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ELIZABETH "BETTY" (Vail) KEATING (Corrected) Notice
KEATING
ELIZABETH "BETTY" (nee Vail)


On February 8, 2020 of Glen Mills, PA. Daughter of the late Frederick and Irene (Bayha) Vail. Beloved wife of the late Herbert J. Keating, Jr, who died in June 2018; sister of Irene; devoted mother of Herbert (Bert) Keating and his wife, Mary Jo (Matel) Keating, and her other son, Gregory V. Keating. (Greg's wife Mary, whom Betty loved dearly, died of leukemia in 2015). Cherished grandmother of Anne Scherer, Jane Keating, Anthony Keating, Ross Keating and Seth Keating. She leaves her great-grandchildren, Anne's Susanna and Eliza, and Jane's new baby, Josephine. She also leaves her nieces, Robin Ticic, Fern Purbs, and Elise Kushner. A Memorial Service for Betty will be held on SATURDAY, FEBRUARY, 22, 2020, at St. John's Episcopal Church, 576 Concord Road, Glen Mills at 11:00 A.M., and will be followed by a reception at the parish house of the Church. Contributions in Betty's memory and honor may be sent to St. John's Church or the (PO Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123-1718) and would be welcome. Online condolences may be made by visiting:
www.paganofuneralhome.com
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ELIZABETH's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -