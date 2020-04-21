|
LANDGREBE
ELIZABETH (nee Wickert)
Passed away on April 17, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Karl; devoted mother of Charles (the late Dolores), Elizabeth Crockett, Joseph (Robin), Mary Agnes Lydon (the late Edward), Mary Catherine Lafferty (Steven), Frederick (Kathy) and Therese Pelbano (George); also survived by 17 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. Funeral Services private. "Our Mom was a kind and beautiful soul, and deeply loved. She will be missed by all."
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 21, 2020